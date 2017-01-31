Amelia “Rae” Rachel (Froscheiser) DuBois

Rae passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, of age-related illness. Rae was born April 17, 1923, in Gilead, Nebraska, the daughter of a farmer, David Froscheiser, and Minnie (Siebenneicher) Froscheiser. She was raised in Hebron, Nebraska. She married Kenneth Elliot DuBois on March 30, 1943, as he was heading off to war. Together they had three sons, Bob, Bill and Brent. She is survived by son Brent and spouse Joaquina, daughter-in-law Cathy; grandchildren Doug, Austin, Michelle and Brianna; great-grandchildren Kelsee, Hunter, and Chase; as well as many nieces and nephews. Rae was preceded in death by her husband Ken, her parents and her siblings, as well as sons Bob and Bill. Rae was a hard worker. She retired from Tooele Army Depot. She then owned two businesses: a health food store and floral shop. She enjoyed traveling with Ken to visit family far and wide. It was hard to keep her in one place, especially if her grandchildren or great-grandchildren had a game or function to attend. She enjoyed entertaining for others and always had her door open for anyone. Her church family was always important to her and she loved serving in anyway she could. Although she always considered Nebraska home (Go Cornhuskers), she loved living in Tooele, Utah, and Mesquite, Nevada.

Visitation will be held at Tate Mortuary on Feb. 3 from 4-6 p.m.

Services honoring Rae’s life will be held on Feb. 4 at Mountain of Faith Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. Graveside services will follow.