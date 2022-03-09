American Burgers big move in Grantsville

American Burgers employees recently moved into their new, shiny building on Grantsville’s Main Street.

Construction began on the new location located at 307 E. Main Street in Oct. 2021 after the restaurant’s lease was up at the old location on Handy Corner.

“It was time for a new look,” said Angelo Geovjian, owner of all three American Burgers locations.”

The new location is larger, has more space for cars waiting in the drive-thru, and more storage in the back.

“We can get orders out really fast now, because of the setup,” Geovjian said. “Business has been crazy. People want to come support us.”

“It was time for a new look and a bigger building,” said manager Traci Taylor, who has worked for the company for 21 years. “It’s nice not to bump into each other in the back. There is so much more space and the drive-thru is more functional.”

The biggest challenge the restaurant has encountered lately is supply issues.

“Our suppliers aren’t able to get some of the regular products we sell, whether it be mozzarella sticks or chicken tenders,” Geovjian explained.”Right now, we don’t have zucchini sticks, because our supplier isn’t able to get them.”

Another challenge has been staffing. The restaurant is actively hiring, according to Geovjian.

“We have upped our pay to be able to hire people. We are hiring at every location,” Geovjian said.

“We are looking for crew members and management,” Taylor echoed.

Taylor’s favorite menu item is the Cowboy Burger, consisting of barbeque sauce, onion rings, and bacon.

“I like to change it up and add some ranch to it and jalapenos,” she said.

Geovijan’s favorite item is the Chicken Kabob plate with homemade rice and salad.

One of their most popular menu items is their signature American Burger, a classic Utah burger loaded with hot pastrami.

Taylor will run the new Grantsville location.

“I want Grantsville to get to know her,” Geovjian said about Taylor. “She will be here to greet the customers and help in any way possible.”

Taylor has worked in the food industry for over 30 years.

“My very first job was at a Wienerschnitzel’s in Salt Lake,” Taylor said. “When I first moved to Tooele, I applied at American Burgers. I got the job and they taught me how to manage and how to do what I do. They have given me the work ethic that I have. I owe a lot of my career to their guidance. It’s nice to be able to enjoy this opportunity in this brand new, shiny building.”

Taylor said she is still learning new things about the restaurant business every day.

“I’m always learning,” she said. “There’s always an opportunity to learn something new.”

Each week, Taylor works more than 50 hours to manage the crew. Along with her management duties, she cooks and greets customers, and learns new things about those who visit the restaurant.

“My family thinks that I live here and spend time at home,” Taylor said.

Outside of work, Taylor enjoys spending time with her three daughters and seven grandchildren.

Geovjian has been in the restaurant business since he was 19, except for a short break in the 1980s and 90s.

“The restaurant business is a passion for me,” Geovjian jokes. “I’m not in the business for money or anything. I enjoy the business. I enjoy my customers, managers, employees, and my suppliers if they aren’t raising prices and I’m not mad at them,”

In 1998, the idea of American Burgers weighed heavily on Geovjian’s mind and in 2000, the first location in Tooele was opened.

“I wanted to start American Burgers and I wanted to do it in a small town,” he said. “I found Tooele, because my sister-in-law and business partner, Mary Manousakis was from Tooele originally.”

Because of the restaurant’s success in Tooele, Geovjian opened a second location in Grantsville on Handy Corner in 2010. Another location was opened in Herriman in 2018.

In the future, Geovjian would like to open more locations and create a franchise, if the opportunity arises.

American Burgers in Grantsville is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.