American Burgers to reopen remodeled dining area Friday

The wait for American Burgers is over.

After three and half months of construction, the newly remodeled dining area of the local eating establishment will open Friday at 10 a.m.

Loyal customers coming through the drive-thru window have been asking when inside dining will be available, according to Colton Harris, American Burgers manager.

After a scheduled Aug. 15 reopening came and went with the dining room still closed, Harris said he stopped predicting a date for the reopening.

Trying to keep serving customers during the construction, along with delays from sub-contractors, caused the scheduled opening to be delayed, according to Harris.

“The day they closed the lobby was a nightmare,” he said. “They had jack hammers, sledge hammers, saws, and other equipment running. We were in the kitchen behind a plastic drop cloth. There was noise, vibrations, doors opening and closing. We had to keep things covered and were constantly wiping the dust off of everything.”

Angelo Geovjian and Mary Manusakis Geovjian, the team of local in-laws who own American Burgers, started the remodel and expansion project at their Main Street Tooele store at the end of May 2016.

Initially, construction workers built a false wall around the dining area while they worked on the expansion.

The remodel project moved the west wall of the dining area out 10 feet. The south wall was pushed out around five feet, making room to expand seating from 48 to 66 people.

At the end of July, American Burgers announced that the dining area would be closed for two weeks, while the drive-thru would remain open.

Eventually the drive-thru had to be closed for a couple days as the remodel plans included tearing out the asphalt from the parking lot, grading the lot, and laying new asphalt.

Sitting in the nearly finished dining area Wednesday afternoon, Harris said business had dropped by nearly 50 percent when the dining area closed. He said the cost of the remodel has exceeded what the owners paid for the building 16 years ago.

The new dining area features warm earth-tone colors. New booth seats have a fabric back with comfortable cushioned seats. The seating area includes both booths and chairs, which makes the new dining area handicap-friendly, Harris said.

In each west corner there is a square table surrounded by seating on three sides.

The drink dispenser and condiments have been relocated to open up the kitchen and improve the traffic flow.

The menu is displayed on a new electronic display. Orders are taken and received over a new countertop. The dining area also features free wi-fi.

Even the restrooms have been entirely remodeled.

American Burgers opened at its Tooele location 16 years ago. The building was a former Kentucky Fried Chicken.

According to Harris, American Burgers has since thrived at its Tooele location despite the opening of at least eight other national or regional chain fast food restaurants in Tooele. Some of those chain operations have closed.

The American Burgers restaurant is not part of a chain, although in 2011, Angelo and Mary branched out and opened an American Burgers in Grantsville. They also own Java Bean in Grantsville.

“It’s not only our food, but our customer service that keeps people coming back,” Harris said. “We take care of our customers and we smile.”

A grand re-opening, where a new menu item will be unveiled, will be held in a few weeks at American Burgers, according to Harris.

American Burgers is located at 490 N. Main Street in Tooele and is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.