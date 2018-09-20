American Heritage Festival set for this weekend at Dow James

Event to feature mountain man rendezvous, powwow and gem show ♦

For those who like mountain man rendezvous, Native American powwows and rock and gem shows, Dow James Park in Tooele is the place to be this weekend.

At the park will be the 25th Annual American Heritage Festival, which includes a mountain man rendezvous, black powder fun shoot and Native American powwow. The rendezvous and gem show runs Friday through Sunday, with powwows on Friday and Saturday.

“We have traders and shooters coming from all over the state and some from Colorado, Wyoming and Idaho,” said festival chairman Blair Hope.

Traders will be dressed in pre-1840 attire. Events will include a primitive dress contest, knife and hawk throw, primitive camp contest, Dutch Oven cookoff, kids games, candy cannon, frying pan toss, archery and the black powder shoot.

The festival runs from 9 a.m. to dark on Friday and Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

A Native American Powwow will be presented by PANDOS on Friday and Saturday.

PANDOS stands for Peaceful Advocates for Native Dialogue and Organization.

This weekend will be the second annual “Defend The Sacred” Powwow in Tooele, according to arena director Dave John. Grand entries will be Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at noon and 5 p.m.

The gem show will be held inside the Dow James Building.

“We’ll have nine vendors this year including a new one that should be quite good,” said Eldon Shinkle, director of the Tooele Gem and Mineral Show.

The new vendor is the JL Gray Rock Shop run by Jim and Leanne Gray from Marbleton, Wyoming.

“I met Jim at the Wasatch Rock Show in South Salt Lake a couple of years ago,” said Eldon Shinkle, director of the rock show. “This year we had one of our vendors retire, so it opened up a spot for JL Gray Rock Shop.”

He said JL Gray Rock Shop is considered the best in Wyoming and is expected to display and sell polished rock, mineral specimens, jewelry, belt buckles, slabs, rough rock and beads, custom cutting, rock saw oil, cabbing machines and tumblers.

“He will be a good asset to the show because he has stuff I have not seen anywhere else,” Shinkle said.

He said the rock show has continued for nearly 50 years starting out at the National Guard Armory in Tooele before moving to the Dow James Building.

The gem and mineral shows runs from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.

Dow James Park is located at 438 W. 400 North, Tooele.