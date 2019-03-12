An ‘Amazing’ Pageant!

There are 1,500 seats in the Tooele High School auditorium and not one was empty Saturday night for the 9th annual “Mr. and Miss Super Amazing Pageant.” Twenty-two young women and young men, ages 14-24, seized the moment and showed the audience — and the world — they don’t let physical and/or mental challenges get in the way of expressing their creativity and joy on stage. During the two and half-hour program, contestants performed a variety of pageant-related events, on-stage question. At the end of the evening, judges honored Brock Lawrence and Ellie Jensen as Mr. and Miss Super Amazing for 2019.

All proceeds from the pageant and silent auction go toward special education programs.