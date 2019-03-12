Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Brock Lawrence and Ellie Jensen wave to a packed auditorium after winning the titles of Mr. & Miss Super Amazing Pageant Friday night.
  • Brock Lawrence showed off his culinary skills assisted by Lauren Wardle in the talent showcase portion of the pageant.
  • Contestant Ellie Jensen and her brother Jonah Jensen performed a song in sign language in the talent showcase portion of the pageant
  • Ellie Jensen is dipped on stage in her formal wear escorted by Jake Lopez.

March 12, 2019
An ‘Amazing’ Pageant!

There are 1,500 seats in the Tooele High School auditorium and not one was empty Saturday night for the 9th annual “Mr. and Miss Super Amazing Pageant.” Twenty-two young women and young men, ages 14-24, seized the moment and showed the audience — and the world — they don’t let physical and/or mental challenges get in the way of expressing their creativity and joy on stage. During the two and half-hour program, contestants performed a variety of pageant-related events, on-stage question. At the end of the evening, judges honored Brock Lawrence and Ellie Jensen as Mr. and Miss Super Amazing for 2019.

All proceeds from the pageant and silent auction go toward special education programs.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top