Animal Shelter wants it known its guests are well taken care of

New owners are found for most dogs and cats brought in ♦

The Tooele City Animal Shelter has a variety of dogs and cats ready for adoption.

The shelter takes in many different types of animals, not just cats and dogs, according to shelter supervisor Julie Higgins.

“We take in all animals that are smaller than livestock,” she said. “We’ve had cats, dogs, peacocks, different types of birds, hamsters, goats, and even sheep.”

The shelter adopts out animals by taking pictures of them shortly after they are dropped off, then posts the pictures on the animal shelter’s Facebook page.

“Our Facebook notes allow people to see the animals almost right after we get them in and then they can adopt them,” Higgins said. “We haven’t made a website because Facebook is further reaching.”

Higgins wants people to know that the Tooele City Animal Shelter is only for animals found, or animals that need to be surrendered, within Tooele City limits. Tooele County and Grantsville City each have their own animal shelter.

“Many people try to drop off their animals here and I tell them this is the Tooele City shelter, not the county shelter,” Higgins said.

Shelters often receive a bad reputation because people think that all they do is euthanize, according to Higgins. She wants people to know that the animals are cared for and are often adopted out to rescue organizations.

“We want people to know that all of the animals here are well cared for,” she said. “We actually have a rescue coming to get all five of our cats on Friday. We take good care of them.”

The adoption process is easy, according to Higgins.

“You select an animal, get its ID, do paperwork and pay the fee to get them fixed, if they aren’t already,” Higgins said.

The adoption fee is $10. The spay or neuter fee is $50 and the mandatory rabies vaccine is $19.

Adopted pets can also be optionally microchipped for $10. The licensing fee for dogs is $10 and $5 for cats.

Persons who want to adopt from the Tooele City Animal Shelter can call the shelter at 435-882-4607 or visit it at 3300 N. 1200 West in Erda. The shelter is open Mon-Fri 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For animal emergencies, the shelter asks that persons call Tooele County Dispatch at 435-882-5600.

Pets lost in Grantsville may be found at 900 N. Race St. in Grantsville. The phone number is 435-884-6881. Pets lost in Tooele County may be found at 1182 N. 80 East in Tooele City. The phone number is 435-882-1051.