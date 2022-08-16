Anita Katherine Atkin

March 16, 1941 – Aug. 13, 2022

It is with great sadness but also a sense of relief, we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She completed her earthly mission with love, faith, sacrifice, and endurance.

Anita was a devoted mother of eight children and raised them with faith, patience, kindness, and a steadfastness that strengthened her entire family. She was a true matriarch accompanied in her duties by her husband Sidney, who truly loved and adored her. They were a wonderful example of a loving couple who loved being together, whether it was sitting on the porch or watching a musical together.

No one was a stranger to Anita. She loved starting up a conversation wherever she went and made everyone feel welcome. She was always talking about her family, her greatest blessing. She loved gardening, sewing, organizing, and cooking. Her rice pudding and funeral potatoes were the best! She was also very frugal, never let a coupon go to waste and was known as the “Coupon Queen” in the paper.

The was born March 16, 1941, to Marcellas and Bliss Lewis. She graduated from Tooele High School in 1959 and attended LDS Business College. She married the love of her life, Sidney RaVell Atkin on Feb. 3, 1961, in the Salt Lake Temple. They were married for 61 years. She was a homemaker for 20 years and later joined the work field in 1981 working at the Tooele Army Depot and finishing at DA Davidson in 2011.

She is survived by her husband Sidney R; children Lila (Doug) Edwards, (Jenifer Atkin), Brian (Sally) Atkin, Alisha (Glen) Curtis, Jennifer (Tyler) Coles, Susan (Marty) Frogue, Sharon Davis and Emily Atkin; brothers Michael Lewis and Barry Lewis; and sister Pamela Giles. She was preceded in death by her son Michael D. Atkin, and brother Willard Lewis. She had 23 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Tooele Stake Center, 253 S. 200 East. There will be a viewing Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., at Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main St., and a short viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., before the service on Saturday.