Annie Graham Anderton

Annayris Lou Trimbach Graham Anderton, “Annie,” passed away unexpectedly Sept. 30, 2022, in Tooele, Utah.

Annie was born June 16, 1944, in Piqua, Ohio, the only child of John and Geraldine Beener Trimbach.

In 1966, Annie married Chris Graham. They moved to Chicago and welcomed two sons, Michael and Christopher. Along with Annie’s son Ricky, the family moved back to Tooele. Chris and Annie later divorced, but Nanny remained close to the Graham family.

Nanny had a heart of gold and was very talented and skillful. A survivor, she always provided for her family. She was a seamstress, making and fixing clothes, costumes, and even funny novelties. In the words of one of her brothers-in-law, Nanny was a damn good cook.

As a youngster, Annie skated as a carhop waitress. When she married Chris, she learned how to work on vehicles and proudly proclaimed she could change car parts just as well. Nanny also worked various jobs around town, but she will be remembered for her nearly 25 years at Hometown Bakery.

Nanny is survived by her son Ricky Paystrup; daughter-in-law SueEllen McGeorge; grandchildren Christopher Graham, Jr., Vanessa Graham (Skyler), Johnny Graham, Shaye Graham (Taylor), Junior Graham (Elissah), Dominick Graham, Annayris Graham, Sonya Smart, Jordyneann Sachs, and Jazmyn Graham; great-grandchildren Remi, Maeli, Raelynn, and Jakub; brother-in-laws Wallace Graham (Cheryl) and Doug Graham (Audra); sister-in-laws Priscilla Jaramillo, Ruth Graham, Effie Martinez, and Maria Graham; and a special nephew, Sonny Graham.

Annie was preceded in death by her parents, her sons Michael William and Christopher Steven, and grandson Michael Anthony.

A graveside service will be Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Tooele City Cemetery at 1 p.m., followed by a luncheon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 752 N. 520 East, Tooele.