Annie Mae Atkin Harvey, age 91, passed away peacefully while surrounded by loving family at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Laurie and Paul Hirschi, on Monday evening, Sept. 21, 2020. She was born July 6, 1929, at home in Tooele, Utah, to Willard George Atkin and Lydia Ethel Tuttle. She was the youngest of 11 children.

Annie remembered being taken care of by her many sisters. She enjoyed the freedom of roaming their large fields, climbing fruit trees, tending to the chickens, and playing with nieces, nephews, and her best friend Marilyn Barrus Russell. Annie was known for her friendly, outgoing demeanor and was active in Tooele High School leadership activities. She lived in Tooele for most of her life.

She was married on Oct. 13, 1948, to Alfred Jay Harvey in the Salt Lake City Temple. Annie loved to play the piano! “Rustles of Spring” and the Hymns were her favorites. Another favorite hobby was photography. She invested in a video camera and recorded many family gatherings. We’ve really enjoyed watching the home movies that Mom recorded. We are seen welcoming babies and growing together in love and experience.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Primary and stake organizations. Annie was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She and Jay were both members of the Tooele Archery Club, where they both won many trophies. They enjoyed the Utah Historical Society in their later years. Annie is survived by her children: Leah (Paul) Overson, Steven, Gary (Wendy), Ronald (Lori), Sharol (Carl) Perkins, Laurie (Paul) Hirschi, and Alvin (Karrie); 30 grandchildren; 64 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and her brother Edgar Thomas (Tom). She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Alfred and their baby boy; daughter-in-law Chris; and siblings Elva, Telma, Mary, Lydia, Maughan, Sidney, Willard Jr, Alene, and Cynthia. There was a joyous reunion in heaven as Annie passed from this life into the next. She will be greatly missed.

We want to thank Beehive Homes, Sunridge Assisted Living, and Elevation Hospice for their love and care to our mother. Many thanks to Tate Mortuary for their help with funeral arrangements. Funeral services will be held at the Tooele Stake Center, 253 S. 200 East, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at 2 p.m., with a viewing prior from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. Annie will be interred in the Tooele City Cemetery. Please be considerate of others by wearing a mask if attending.