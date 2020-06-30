Annie Melinda (Bedell) Bricker, 42, passed away June 24, 2020, after an eight-month encounter with gastrointestinal small cell carcinoma.

Annie was born May 9, 1978, in Provo, Utah, the fourth child and first daughter of Ivan J. and Leanne (Bryan) Bedell. She spent her early years in Spanish Fork, Utah. In 1984 the family moved to Mesa, Arizona, then to Brandon, Vermont in 1985, where Annie grew up. She graduated from Otter Valley Union High School in Brandon with honors. She then continued her education first at Brigham Young University, then Weber State University, where she transferred for her major in criminalistics. After graduating cum laude, she worked for the Ft. Collins, Colorado, Police Department as an evidence technician, for seventeen years. For the year before she became ill, she worked for the Utah Department of Public Safety in their evidence department. In 2003, she re-connected with a childhood friend, Joel Merrill. They were married in the Boston Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They lived in Ft. Collins, then Wellington, Colorado, during their marriage. They had two children, daughter Taylor and son Jacob, who were the joy of Annie’s life. After 15 difficult years of marriage, Annie and Joel divorced, and Annie and the children moved to Utah. Following her move to Utah, Annie met Devin L. Bricker, and they married in April of 2020. At the time of her death, she was living in Stansbury Park, Utah. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various church callings.

Annie was known by her family and friends for her warm generous spirit and for her humor. She loved music and had a beautiful soprano voice. Her family very much enjoyed hearing her sing while accompanying herself on the piano. She was a marvelous cook and baker.

Annie is survived by her husband; children Taylor and Jacob Merrill; her parents of Erda, Utah; brothers Bryan (Michelle) Bedell of St. Johns, Florida, David (Angela) Bedell of Draper, Utah, Daniel (Rachelle) Bedell of Gilroy, California; sisters Marisa (Nathan) Astin of Wallingford, Vermont, and Karen Adams (Nathan) Green of Redondo Beach, California; and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Rose Spring LDS Chapel, 323 E. Erda Way. A viewing also was held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Interment was at the Stansbury Park Cemetery.