Annual benefit fund underway

Donations, nominations trickling in for Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund

The Thanksgiving holiday’s arrival prompts heart-felt thoughts of gratitude, while also encouraging compassion toward others who are less fortunate or are struggling with an extraordinary hardship.

To help lessen such hardships for local citizens, the Tooele Transcript Bulletin created the annual Christmas Benefit Fund 41 years ago. Over the past four decades, countless individuals and families have been helped thanks to generous cash and in-kind contributions from readers.

This year’s benefit fund was kicked off last week and donations, along with nominations for prospective benefit fund recipients, are now being accepted.

Each nomination should include a description of the person’s or family’s challenges, as well as an explanation as to how the benefit fund could help them this Christmas.

Last year’s benefit fund helped Randy Rasmussen of Tooele and his children Christian, Tatyanna and Justice with their medical and financial challenges.

Randy’s story and the hardships he and his family faced inspired readers to donate more than $800 and more than $5,200 in total donations to help the Rasmussen family last Christmas.

Donations and nominations for this year’s benefit fund can be mailed to: Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 390, Tooele, Utah, 84074. They can also be dropped off at the Transcript Bulletin’s front office at 58 N. Main Street next to City Hall.

Nominations can also be emailed to tbp@tooeletranscript.com or to the editor at bern@tooeletranscript.com.