It’s a Wonderful Life Festival, held at the Deseret Peak Complex, gathered over 4,000 visitors over the weekend.

The festival put on by the Life’s Worth Living Foundation, a nonprofit aimed at preventing and educating about suicide, took place on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1-2.

The festival included over 50 vendors selling homemade items, clothing, décor, and products like Scentsy and Tupperware.

Besides vendors hoping to sell unique Christmas gifts, there were food trucks, a gingerbread house-making station for children, photos with Santa Claus, and breakfast with the Grinch.

Several uniquely decorated Christmas trees were donated by members of the community in honor of a loved one lost. The trees were given to those who didn’t have funds to purchase a tree this year.

The festival was created in 2014 after Jon Gossett, the founder of the Life’s Worth Living Foundation, saw a need in the community during the holidays. After dealing with difficult topics all year, Gossett felt it necessary to provide the community with some holiday cheer, so he created the It’s a Wonderful Life Festival.

As its name suggests, the festival is based on the 1946 movie with the same name about George Bailey who considers taking his life but is visited by his guardian angel before he goes through with his plan.

Last year over 3,000 people attended the festival. All money collected from the festival each year goes directly toward preventing suicide in Tooele County.

In lieu of paying $1 to attend, festival-goers had the option to donate a can of food for the Tooele Food Bank.