The Tooele Valley Gardening Association will host their 24th annual garden tour this weekend featuring 12 gardens throughout the county, including compact gardens, spacious gardens, vegetable gardens, and water-wise gardens.

The tour will take place on Friday, June 9, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

After the tour ends on Saturday, there will be a free garden party at the Tooele Valley Nursery from 6-9 p.m.

Those who participate on the tour will be able to visit 12 locations in Lakepoint, Stansbury, Erda, and Tooele.

Participants will be able to visit each location throughout the two days as they would like on their own time frame.

This year, Grantsville and Stockton locations won’t be on the tour.

“We have so many people creating these beautiful spaces around their homes,” Jay Cooper, cofounder of the Tooele Valley Gardening Association said. “We have a wide range of sizes of places …You have everything from these compact theme-based locations to larger locations that are more rural … Some of the gardens have water features, outdoor kitchens, dining areas, and she sheds. There is a wide range of settings and interests for people to take a look at.”

Attending the tour allows participants to view what types of plants grow well in Tooele County, gives garden design ideas, and allows them to make new gardening friends.

After the garden tour at the Tooele Valley Nursery, there will be food trucks, workshop classes related to different aspects of gardening, and a master gardener answer desk from Utah State University Extension.

“The setting is beautiful,” Cooper said. “There will be great food, lots of places to sit, and a lot of greenery and color, along with beautiful flowers and trees. It’s just so soothing.”

This event will be free.

Tickets to the garden tour are $10 and those 18 and under are free.

They can be purchased online at annualgardentour.info. Participants will be able to print out a pdf version of the tour book online or stop by one of the other ticket locations to pick up their copy.

Other ticket locations include Adobe Rock Products, located at 700 E. Village Boulevard in Stansbury; Tooele Valley Nursery, located at 425 E. Cimmarron Way in Erda, and Soelberg’s in both Stansbury Park and Grantsville.

On the day of the tour, tickets will also be available at Speirs Farm, located at 394 W. 200 South in Tooele City.

Those with questions about the tour should call Cooper at 435-830-1447 or email him at jay@dirtfarmerjay.com.

The organizers of the tour want to thank Adobe Rock Products, Tooele Valley Nursery, Wells Cutting Edge, Kindred Blooms, Dirt Farmer Jay, Tooele Transcript Bulletin, Birch Family Pharmacy, and Soelberg’s.