Annual Life’s Worth Living Foundation’s Walk to Wendover starts this Friday

Walkathon, Casino night, and Car Show all support suicide education, awareness, and prevention ♦

Jon Gossett and the Life’s Worth Living Foundation will walk to Wendover on Friday and Saturday, for the third time in three years.

The third annual Life’s Worth Living Walk to Wendover will be held April 26 – 28.

Through pledges and sponsors, the Life’s Worth Living Foundation hopes to raise $50,000 for its suicide awareness, education, and prevention programs through the Walk to Wendover, according to Gossett, a founder and president of the foundation.

The first two Walk to Wendover’s were limited to foundation board members, but for this year’s walk, the foundation reserved two buses with a capacity of 106 people for the walk.

The foundation sold bus tickets to the public for $35. A minimum of $500 dollars in pledges earned walkers a night’s stay in Wendover and a return ride to Tooele on Sunday morning.

The buses, along with a trailer of portable toilets, follow the walkers, providing rest and essential services as the walkers take turns covering the 100-mile route to Wendover.

The buses sold out early, Gossett said.

The walkers will meet at Tooele City Hall for a brief program at 6 a.m. on Friday morning before starting the first half of the 100-mile walk.

The guest speaker for the Friday morning gathering will be Gabe Adams, a young man born without legs or arms who has learned to do amazing things, Gossett said.

The group will walk about 50 miles, or half the distance from Tooele to Wendover, on Friday before returning to Tooele by bus, according to Gosset.

The walkers will be joined on Friday by soldiers from Dugway Proving Ground. The soldiers will walk 22 miles, symbolic of the 22 veterans lives that are lost every day nationally to suicide.

On Saturday morning the walkers will catch the bus at Tooele City Hall at 7 a.m. for a ride to Knolls where they will complete the walk to Wendover along the frontage road that parallels Interstate 80.

“Last year we arrived in Wendover somewhere between 3 and 4 p.m.,” Gossett.

The walkers will pose for a group photo at the Wendover Will landmark before they head for hotel rooms for a shower. After a respite, the foundation will hold a casino night at the Historic Wendover Airfield’s Officers’ Club for the walkers.

The casino night will include entertainment by 14-year old upcoming country music star Kenadi Dodds, from North Logan.

The walkers will return to Tooele by bus on Sunday morning in time for a suicide awareness car show presented by Corbeau Racing Seats and hosted by the Nation of Vehicle Aesthetics.

The car show will held in the parking lot of Liddiard Home Furnishing in Tooele City. It will have over 100 cars on display, with 15 trophy categories, and a live DJ, according to Gossett.

The car show will run from 3-6 p.m., Gossett said.

In conjunction with the Walk to Wendover, the Life’s Worth Living Foundation and the Hope Squads from Tooele County School District will hold a walkathon at Stansbury High School on Saturday.

Hope Squad members have been collecting pledges. On Saturday they will walk 40 laps around the SHS track, which is 10 miles, according to Gossett.

Members of the public that want to walk to support the Life’s Worth Living Walk to Wendover and/or walk in memory of somebody who died by suicide may show up at the SHS track at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, pay a $20 entry fee, and join in the walk. Walking will start at 11 a.m.

The proceeds from the walkathon will support the Life’s Worth Living Foundation and the Hope Squads.

“The Walk to Wendover not only brings a lot of attention to suicide prevention,” Gossett said. “It also is our major fundraiser for the year.”