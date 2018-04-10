Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image Students from area high schools and junior high schools have submitted photography, sculptures, pottery, drawings and paintings for the annual Tooele County High School Art Show. The show will be held in the Commons Area at Tooele High School.

April 10, 2018
Annual school district art show on now at Tooele High School

An art gallery just opened up at Tooele High School, but if you want to see it you better hurry — it closes a week from Thursday.

The annual Tooele County School District Art show opened on Monday in the cafeteria extension at the school.

There are over 600 pieces of art in the show from seven categories. The categories are: paintings, drawings, graphic art works, photographs, pottery and three- and two-dimensional mixed art, according to Chris Wilcox, pottery teacher at Tooele High.

Each piece of art in the gallery was created by a student from a Tooele County high school or junior high school.

The show runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Friday this week and Monday through Thursday next week. An awards ceremony will be held in the cafeteria on April 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Community members with an art background will judge the pieces. Ribbons will be awarded for first through third place in each medium and for best of show.

Each secondary school in the district was invited to submit pieces of student art for the show.

Art classes not only teach students to be creative for enjoyment, but students also transfer the creativity they learn to other subjects, according to Wilcox.

The THS cafeteria extension is located at 301 W. Vine St. Admission is free and open to the public. Enter the school through the front doors on Vine Street.

 

