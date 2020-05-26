Another accident at 100 East and 400 North in Tooele City

‘People aren’t seeing the stop sign’ ♦

Last week the Transcript Bulletin wrote about neighbors concerns and the Tooele City’s response to increased traffic and accidents at 100 East and 400 North in Tooele City.

Sunday another accident occurred at the intersection.

The traffic accident caused extensive damage to two vehicles.

Local residents living near 400 North and 100 East have asked Tooele City officials to take a look at the “dangerous” intersection.

Sunday’s accident occurred when a Honda Accord traveling southbound ran the stop sign on 100 East and crashed into a GMC Sierra pickup truck hauling a camp trailer, according to Jeremy Hansen, Tooele City public information officer.

The incident was caught on camera by a neighbor’s security camera.

The driver of the Honda Accord received a citation for failing to stop at the stop sign from police.

The speed of the Accord is unknown, Hansen said.

Extensive damage to both vehicles was reported and both were towed from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Tooele City police will be placing a speed trailer at this intersection, along with extra police patrol, According to Hansen.

The city will also be placing a flashing stop sign on 100 East.

“Officers will be out doing enforcement at this intersection,” said Hansen. “We understand that people aren’t seeing the stop sign and I think the lighted stop sign will help.”