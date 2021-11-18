Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image Looking to the west on the Midvalley Highway (also SR 138 and 179) from Parachute Lane, which extends to the Midvalley Highway from Pole Road. At least five accidents, including one fatality, have been reported at this intersection since the Midvalley Highway opened three weeks ago.

November 18, 2021
Another accident at new Midvalley, Parachute Lane

An accident at an intersection leading onto the new Midvalley Highway on Tuesday left two individuals with injuries Tuesday evening.

A crane was traveling towards Interstate 80 on the Midvalley Highway and at the same time a van was attempting to turn left from Parachute Lane onto the Midvalley Highway around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Utah Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Cameron Roden.

As the van turned, the two vehicles collided.

Non-life-threatening injuries to two occupants in the van were reported and southbound lanes on the Midvalley Highway were closed for 30 minutes due to the crash.

There have been at least five accidents reported at the intersection of Parachute Lane and the Midvalley Highway, including one fatality, since the Midvalley Highway opened three weeks ago.

 

Ceilly Sutton

