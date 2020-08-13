Another coffee shop for Tooele City’s Main Street

The Tooele City Planning Commission discussed an application for a conditional use permit for the property at 311 S. Main Street for a new drive-thru coffee shop on Wednesday evening during the planning commission’s meeting at Tooele City Hall.

The applicant, Michelle Jensen, put in the request for a conditional use permit for the 1.04 acres located on the property. Andrew Aagard, Tooele City planner, presented the request to the planning commission.

The property is currently zoned MU-G Mixed Use General and Jensen would like to use an existing building located on the property for the coffee shop.

Previously Jensen put in a request to renovate the existing structures on the site for commercial uses.

She is still working on the project, according to Aagard, and is now wishing to expand the renovation of existing structures on the site to an existing detached structure located east of the main building.

The existing structure will be removed or reconstructed to include the coffee shop, which will be called Oquirrh Brews Coffee.

Vehicles visiting the drive through will enter from Main Street and exit onto Garden Street, or 50 East.

There is approximately 160 feet from the Oquirrh Brews structure to the edge of Main Street, according to Aagard.

The drive through could potentially support seven vehicles in the drive-thru lane, he said.

The planning commission staff anticipates that there will be vehicle queueing at the location, but not enough that it will impact Main Street.

A public hearing was held and the applicant made a comment.

“Our intention is to further develop the entire property,” Jensen said. “So, as we gain success, we will further develop the property and we are hoping that we could put the coffee shop in the front.”

A vote was held after the public hearing and all the members of the planning commission voted to recommend approval of the conditional use permit.

This CUP application will be discussed and noted on at a city council meeting.