Another downtown buffalo

A fourth buffalo statue has been placed in downtown Tooele in front of the Tooele County Health Department.

The buffalo was sponsored by Mountain West Medical Center and has a theme of health, wellness, and the medical industry.

The buffalo, created by artist Karlee Bawden, a student at Tooele High School, is blue and features a medical helicopter, healthcare workers, medical accessories, and hands holding up the world.

“This buffalo is a wonderful example of how business and government can partner,” Jared Stewart, Tooele City’s economic development coordinator and a member of the Tooele Downtown Alliance said. “The Tooele County Health Department and Mountain West Medical Center both work collaboratively for the benefit of Tooele residents.”

The buffalo was unveiled during an event on the evening Thursday, July 13 where community members walked around the downtown area to visit each buffalo and hear from the artists who created them.

The other three buffaloes have recently been placed in front of the Tooele Pioneer Museum, in front of the Fallen Sky Stone Boutique, and at the Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Throughout the rest of the year, six additional buffaloes will be placed in the downtown area.

The buffaloes cost $20,000 for all 10 of them and $4,300 in shipping. Concrete pedestals will also be installed at each location for $500. Installation labor will all be donated by members of the Tooele Downtown Alliance and local sponsors.

Funds to create the buffaloes came partly through a Utah Main Street Program grant and partly through the Tooele City PAR tax fund. Each buffalo comes with an annual sponsorship – meaning that each business or individual sponsoring the buffalo will pay a $2,000 annual fee to support ongoing art and improvement projects in the downtown area.

Each buffalo is painted by local artists.