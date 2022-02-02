Another fire on Broadway

A boarded up empty building on Tooele City’s Broadway Street was the latest fire casualty on a two block stretch of a city street with a mix of abandoned and occupied buildings.

The Tooele City Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 80 N. Broadway Street on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at around 1:50 p.m, according to Jed Colovich, Tooele City Fire Department chief.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found an abandoned building on fire.

It took firefighters a half hour to put out the fire and almost another hour to mop up, clean, and make sure there were no hotspots.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to Colovich.

Mountain West Medical Center Ambulances were on scene too, just in case, Colovich said.

The structure was a complete loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Bits and pieces of the Broadway Hotel and its contents lie in a pile where the hotel once stood. The hotel was the site of more than one fire before flames engulfed and destroyed the structure in July 2020.

Across the street from the Broadway Hotel sits an empty apartment building that has been boarded up since it was damaged by a fire in May 2020.

Fire damaged an abandoned building south of Tuesday’s fire in May 2018.