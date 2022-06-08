Another Midvalley accident

An accident occurred at the intersection of the Midvalley Highway and Parachute Lane on Monday, May 30.

Nobody lost their life in this collision, but one crash victim was flown by helicopter to a Salt Lake area hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver of a 1995 Subaru passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on the Midvalley Highway around 2:20 p.m. on Monday, May 30, according to Cameron Roden, public information officer for the Utah Highway Patrol.

The Subaru attempted to turn left onto Parachute Lane from the highway. At the same time, a Dodge pickup truck pulling an empty horse trailer was traveling northbound on the highway.

The driver of the Subaru turned left in front of the Dodge, causing the Dodge to hit the Subaru in a “T bone” style collision on the passenger side.

The Subaru sustained significant damage and the driver, a 17-year-old, had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to Roden.

The horse trailer became detached from the Dodge and traveled across the southbound lanes before coming to a stop on the shoulder. It didn’t cause damage to any vehicles.

The driver of the Subaru suffered from significant injuries and was flown by helicopter to a Salt Lake area hospital in possibly fatal condition, but is still alive, according to Roden.

A passenger in the Dodge was also flown by helicopter to a Salt Lake area hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

Northbound SR-179 was closed for approximately one hour while the scene was processed.