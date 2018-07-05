Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Jacob Coats holds on, trying to complete a successful 8-second ride during the saddle bronc competition Tuesday night.
  • Elijah Monnett competes in bull riding during Tuesday’s performance at the Bit n’ Spur Rodeo at the Deseret Peak Complex. The rodeo, in its 73rd year, featured performances Tuesday and Wednesday.
  • Sam Goings prepares to jump off his horse during the steer wrestling competition Tuesday night.

July 5, 2018
Another Rodeo in the Books

The 73rd annual Bit n’ Spur Rodeo, a staple of Independence Day in Tooele County for generations, thrilled thousands of fans over the past two evenings at the Deseret Peak Complex with exciting rodeo action.

The festivities also included the traditional Fourth of July fireworks at the conclusion of Wednesday’s performance, followed by a concert performance by country music artist Kaleb Austin.

Results from the two-day rodeo were not available at press time. They will appear in Tuesday’s edition of the Transcript Bulletin.

