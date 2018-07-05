Another Rodeo in the Books

The 73rd annual Bit n’ Spur Rodeo, a staple of Independence Day in Tooele County for generations, thrilled thousands of fans over the past two evenings at the Deseret Peak Complex with exciting rodeo action.

The festivities also included the traditional Fourth of July fireworks at the conclusion of Wednesday’s performance, followed by a concert performance by country music artist Kaleb Austin.

Results from the two-day rodeo were not available at press time. They will appear in Tuesday’s edition of the Transcript Bulletin.