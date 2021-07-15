Another storage facility for Tooele

Tooele City may be getting a new storage facility on Utah Avenue.

The Tooele City Planning Commission discussed a conditional use permit for a storage facility to be located at 121 Utah Avenue during the planning commission’s meeting on Wednesday.

Skyler Hartman submitted the application for the storage facility.

Aagard Andrew, Tooele City planner, explained to members of the commission that the site was 2.83 acres of land located within the city’s light industrial zoning district.

“The property is vacant and ready for development,” said Aagard.

Storage facilities are permitted in the light industrial zone with a conditional use permit, according to Aagard.

Properties to the north, east, and south are zoned RR-1 residential, and properties to the west are zoned light industrial, Aagard explained.

The applicant provided a site plan to the planning commission with information of how the facility and property would be set up.

The plan included seven storage buildings, including an office.

“The property is irregular, so a storage facility does have an advantage, as they can put some buildings on the narrower parts of the property,” said Aagard, explaining the “L” like shape of the 2.83 acres.

Aagard said that the site plan was not being approved Wednesday evening. It was just provided for information.

At the end of the discussion, a public hearing was held but no comments were made.

All of the members of the commission voted to approve the storage units and now it will go through the city council.

If the storage facility ends up being approved, it will be called “Red E Storage”.