Another subdivision approved for Tooele City

The Tooele City Planning Commission approved a subdivision during their Jan. 12 meeting.

Andrew Aagard, city planner, presented a request from Rod Engar to subdivide 18.1 acres lby All Star Lanes at approximately 200 W. 1000 North in Tooele City .

The property is currently zoned general commercial.

Aagard told the planning commission that Engar is currently in the process of amending the zoning district on the property with the City Council to be able to facilitate building a residential subdivision on the property.

Enger wants to subdivide the acreage into two lots for “ownership purposes,” Aagard said.

The first lot would consist of 14 acres and the second lot would consist of four acres at the corner of 1000 North and 200 West.

“We will be seeing some activity on both of these lots for development purposes,” Aagard said.

Aagard told the council that the Utah Department of Transportation is willing to provide an access road near 300 West into the first lot.

Planning commissioner Melodi Gochis asked Aagard if there would be an access from lot two to lot one. Aagard said that cross connection between the two lots will be encouraged.

At the end of the meeting, all members of the planning commission voted to approve subdividing the lots to facilitate the future subdivision.