Anthony John Witkowski died peacefully on April 12, 2017. Tony was born on July 17, 1927, in Braddock, Pennsylvania. He was the youngest of the seven children born to Lucian and Wladyswawa “Lottie” Witkowski. His parents immigrated to America from Poland in the early 1900s. Tony was proud of his Polish heritage and to be from Braddock. He loved Pittsburgh and visited as often as he could.

He joined the Marines towards the end of World War II. He served honorably and was discharged in 1948. He graduated from the University of New Mexico where he also played football. His 1952 football team was inducted into the UNM Athletic Hall of Honor in 1993. He began his career as a teacher and later became a principal. He continued his own education, earning his master’s degree. He later worked for the Department of Defense in many different positions on many different military installations around the world. Tony retired in 1991 after serving as the civilian personnel officer at Dugway Proving Grounds.

While serving as principal at Lajes Field AFB in the Azores, he met the love of his life, Gail. Tony and Gail were married in three different ceremonies (’cause one wasn’t enough) on Feb. 6, 1962, Feb. 9, 1962, and March 3, 1962. They celebrated fifty years of marriage prior to Gail passing away in April 2012. They loved to travel together and attend the symphony, opera and theater.

Tony spent many hours coaching and supporting his children in all of their academic and extracurricular activities. He was a proud booster of Heidelberg High School and Dugway High School. He coached hundreds of kids in football, basketball, softball and baseball. He loved Westerns, trap and skeet shooting and was actively involved with Toastmasters.

Tony was a devout Catholic. He served in many capacities in the Knights of Columbus, where he was a fourth-degree member.

Tony is survived by his five children: G. Kathleen Inlow (Matthew), A. John Witkowski (Lorri), Elizabeth A. Lindsley (James), Rebecca S. Witkowski and Alexander H. Witkowski (Pam); his 24 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at St. Marguerite Catholic Church, Tooele, Utah. A vigil service and rosary will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at St. Marguerite from 6-8 p.m. He will be buried at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Newton, Kansas, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Marguerite Knights of Columbus Council or the St. Marguerite Catholic School.