Approved Erda development will undergo appeal process by county

Appellants oppose plan for half-acre lots in an 5-acre lot neighborhood ♦

A Tooele County Planning Commission approval of plans for a development in Erda has been challenged by eight Erda residents.

The Tooele County Commission received an appeal of the planning commission’s approval of a planned unit development-conditional use permit for Sunset Acres. Sunset Acres is a 113-acre parcel in Erda west of Droubay Road and north of Bryan Road.

The planning commission approved the PUD-CUP during its Sept. 4 meeting.

The development plans call for 112 homes on the 113 acres with 76 lots of approximately one-half acre, 33 lots of 1 acre or larger, and three lots of one-third acre. The concept plan also shows three agricultural preservation parcels totaling 19 acres and a 2-acre park.

The agricultural preservation parcels would be maintained by a homeowners association or another conservation entity. They will be deed restricted as permanent agricultural property.

The farm lot on each agricultural preservation parcels will have design and landscaping restrictions that limit the design of the home to a ranch/farmhouse style, according to the PUD-CUP application.

This is the third plan applicant Joe White presented to the county for this property. During the Sept. 4 planning commission meeting, he said he was hoping that this one would meet with the approval of not just county officials, but Erda residents as well.

“I listened to the concerns expressed by residents and tried to come up with a plan that would incorporate those concerns,” White said.

However, eight Erda residents appealed the planning commission’s approval of the PUD-CUP to the County Commission.

The appellants are Kenneth and Valerie Webb, Hilary and Elton Berry, Mathew and Viola Gaffney, John Graham, and Janice Redding.

In their letter of appeal the appellants list several reasons why they believe the PUD-CUP for Sunset Acres should be denied.

Those reasons include: The county attorney suggested that the planning commission should require a rezone first as a condition of the CUP, but the commission did not require a rezone before it approved the CUP; the PUD ordinance is deficient and the planning commission is working on amendments to the PUD ordinance, the appellants ask that the Sunset Acres PUD be refused and resubmitted under the new PUD ordinance and the PUD is not cohesive with surroundings and constitutes spot zoning.

Other concerns raised by the appellants include: the submitted traffic study was inadequate, a required preconference meeting was not held, and a preponderance of comments during the public hearing were opposed to the PUD-CUP.

The appellants noted that a referendum against a development on this property by the same applicant was subject to a referendum, but the developer withdrew the proposal before the referendum could be voted on by county residents.

Tooele County Commission Chairman Tom Tripp outlined how the appeal process will proceed.

“This is an appeals process,” Tripp said. “That means the commission will look at the data and facts that were presented to the planning commission, including comments from the public and conclude if they acted properly or not.”

Tripp said the commission would review the recordings of the planning commission meeting as well as the approved minutes.

One of the concerns raised by the appellants was that the minutes do not accurately reflect the comments and discussion at the meeting.

Both parties will be given the opportunity to make a concise statement of their position at the next county commission meeting, which is scheduled for Oct. 29, according to Tripp.

“This is an appeal so we are looking at the information that was presented to the planning commission, not new arguments,” he said.

The appeal process will not be quick, according to Tripp.

“We want to do it fairly and correctly for all parties concerned,” Tripp said. “We will do a careful job. … We will take the information and make a studied approach.”