April Danielle (Pierren) Riese was born April 5, 1995, and exited this world Sept. 18, 2022. She took with her an immeasurable amount of love. She left behind her husband Jaymz Riese and the light of their lives little ZoeJayne Cherry Riese.

Growing-up, April lived with several relatives, namely her maternal grandparents Jim and Roxy Werner in Tooele, Utah, and Melody Werner in Northfield, Minnesota. April returned to her mother Jennifer Dawn (Werner) and stepfather Ryan Draper at about 12 years old and stayed until she married Jaymz.

Apey entered this world on her own terms and continued through her short 27 years on those same terms. She was feisty, fierce, loyal as hell and loved her whole family, which also included her sisters Cheynne Brooke Pierren and Brittanie Romero and so many other kids who needed a family. She is also survived by her Pierren family of Alaska, LaDonna Terry, Riese family and the Werner family.

A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the Dow James Building from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring a dish to pass and a memory or picture to share.

We love you April. May you find the peace and love you deserve.