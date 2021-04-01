Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image An new home, just in time for April Fool’s Day.? It takes proper perspective to see the real news.

April 1, 2021
APRIL FOOLS!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top