April is Sexual Assault Awareness month

Local center will hold awareness fair on Saturday ♦

April 2022 marks the 21st anniversary of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

It all began in the 1940s and 50s when many civil rights activists, like Rosa Parks, began subtly speaking out about gender-based violence, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, a group aimed at providing assistance, prevention, and awareness about sexual assault.

Social activism around the issue of sexual assault continued into the 70’s and the first rape crisis center was founded in San Franscisco in 1971. In 1993, the Violence against Women Act came about and in 2001, SAAM was first observed.

In the early 2000’s, the goal of SAAM was awareness, according to the NSVRC. By the mid 2000’s, SAAM incorporated prevention more heavily, focusing on preventing sexual assault in areas such as communities, workplaces, and college campuses.

Today, both awareness and prevention are heavily discussed during the month of April.

Studies show that one in three Utah women have been sexually assaulted and one in six women report having been raped, according to research by Utah State University.

One in 25 men also reported experiencing rape or attempted rape during their lifetime.

“I believe many victims of abuse do not report either due to shame and/or fear, or because the first person they told didn’t believe them,” Liz Stone, who founded the Balanced Stone Healing Center, a trauma center in Tooele said.

Even more, USU also reported that nearly one in two women in the U.S will experience some form of sexual violence victimization in her lifetime.

Rape occurs in Utah higher than the national average, according to the Utah Department of Health.

Tooele City police saw 45 reported rapes in 2019, which is significantly higher than the state’s average, according to a report released by the Tooele City Police Department in September 2021.

Rape is the only violent crime in Utah that is higher than the national average. In a state where other violent crimes, such as homicide, robbery or aggravated assault are historically half to three times lower than the national average, this is of concern, ” UDOH reported.

Most sexual assaults, between 80 to 90%, are committed by male perpetrators whom the victim knows and only 12.7% of victims of sexual assault in Utah seek medical care following an attack, according to USU.

The Balanced Stone Healing Center, located at 156 E 2000 North in the Horsley Orthodontics building, will be hosting a Sexual Assault Awareness and Resource Fair this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

“Our intention is to create awareness, start conversations, and create a platform and space for people to talk about it, and learn resources in our county that can help if there has been abuse,” Stone said. “It’s also helpful to know how to respond to someone who reports to you about any type of abuse and where to point them to authorities.”

Stone’s goal with the fair is also to educate the public about believing survivors.

“I think as a community, a great place to start is to believe people when they come forward and to create safety for the people reporting any type of abuse,” she said.

During the event, there will be booths with information and resources for survivors, presenters, and information about EMDR and Neurofeedback therapies.

This event will be free to the public.

Stone is also searching for individuals involved in the prevention side of sexual assault who would like to be a part of the event. They should visit thebalancedstone.com.