April unemployment at 2.8%

9.1% ‘whopping’ job growth in Tooele County ♦

Tooele County’s unemployment rate fell to 2.8% in April 2021, according to a report from the Department of Workforce Services.

April 2020 was the month that statewide unemployment numbers increased due to pandemic closures.

The April 2020 unemployment rate in Tooele County reached 10.1%. It immediately started to decrease, dropping to 7.9% in May 2020 and continuing to decline from there.

While unemployment is low, the pandemic is still affecting Tooele County’s labor force.

“A year ago, COVID-19 closed significant portions of Utah’s economy,” reported Mark Knold, chief economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “Evaluating this year’s open economy against last year’s partially closed economy does not illuminate Utah’s underlying economic progression. We will be better served comparing the current economy against two years ago; a time before the COVID-19 distortions. In that vein, Utah’s current employment count is 2.3% higher than recorded in April 2019. A typical year’s worth of Utah employment growth has taken two years to accomplish — commendable given the intervening COVID-19 disruption.”

In April 2021, Tooele County had a labor force of 35,338 with 34,339 employed and 999 unemployed — actively looking for work and willing and able to work.

With 999 unemployed workers in April 2021, the DWS also reported that 7,006 people in Tooele County were “actively seeking work” using DWS resources in April 2021. In April 2019, pre-pandemic, they reported 1,090 active job seekers.

It appears a number of people with jobs and/or people not included in the current labor force in Tooele County are looking for work.

The weekly count of unduplicated unemployment insurance benefit claims in April 2019 was 228. In April 2020 it was 1,606. In 2021 it was 452.

That’s a 72% drop in April 2021 from April 2020, but April 2021 remained 98% higher than 2019, or almost double.

The number of jobs in Tooele County has also increased at pace faster than the rest of the state, causing one DWS economist to refer to the job growth as “whopping.”

According to the April report from DWS, nonfarm employment in Tooele County rose from 16,349 to 19,177 for a 16.7% growth. However, according to DWS those figures do not include a downward growth adjustment due to a past error in reporting jobs at Purple.

The actual April job growth rate for Tooele County is around 9.1%, compared to the 2.3% statewide rate.

Tooele County’s April unemployment rate of 2.8% places it at the same rate as the state total for April 2021. The U.S. unemployment rate for April 2021 was 6.1%. There were 13 out of the state’s 29 counties with an April 2021 unemployment rate lower than Tooele County.

The lowest was Cache County with 1.9%. The county with the highest unemployment rate was Garfled with 6.1%.