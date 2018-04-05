Aragon deemed competent to stand trial for murder

The Tooele man charged in the murder of his mother has been found competent to stand trial by 3rd District Court Judge Matthew Bates during an evidentiary hearing Thursday morning —as long as certain accommodations are made.

Jesus Aragon, 44, is charged with first-degree felony murder and first-degree felony aggravated burglary.

During the hearing, Aragon’s attorney Edward Brass and Deputy Tooele County Attorney Gary Searle both asked questions of Dr. Patrick Panos, who had previously evaluated Aragon and deemed him fit for trial with accommodations. Aragon underwent three competency evaluations; two found him not to be competent.

Panos said he used a hypothetical court scenario to determine if Aragon was able to make a decision using rational thought — that he could pick a choice and then provide reasoning behind his decision. He said Aragon struggled with the exercise but his problem was related to memory, not rational thought.

Panos said Aragon initially only remembered one of the choices in the decision exercise, but after he was presented with the information multiple times, he was able to provide a reasoned answer.

During the hearing, Panos said Aragon struggled in two regards: with retaining new, complex information and recalling known information in its entirety.

For example, Panos said Aragon could remember details about police reports or incidents on the day he was arrested, but needed cues to recall all of the information. He said Aragon would not claim to remember things he didn’t know and had a unique recollection of events compared to police reports and other accounts.

Panos recommended allowing extra time during the trial to discuss key parts of witness testimony and that he may need additional prompts to jog his memory while testifying. Brass expressed concern he would have to determine which information in the trial was critically important, and if Aragon understood the proceedings, as Panos said Aragon would sometimes incorrectly believe he remembered everything during the hypothetical court exercise.

Brass also said he was worried about how it would look to members of the jury if the extra prompts Aragon may require would make it appear he was asking leading questions to get a desired response from his client.

Searle said there shouldn’t be completely new information during the trial, as police reports, testimony and other information would be available to Brass and Aragon to review as discovery for the trial.

In his decision, Bates said Aragon’s accommodations would include detailed documentation of any witness testimony prior to trial and Aragon may submit his witness testimony in writing, if necessary. The jury will be informed of Aragon’s cognitive disorder, the trial will take more frequent breaks and may move more slowly, he said.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aragon on April 20 at 9 a.m.

On July 22, 2016, Marcella Aragon was found murdered inside her Tooele home and Jesus Aragon was later arrested and charged with the crime.

Tooele City police were dispatched to Marcella Aragon’s home that morning on a report of suspicious activity after a family member reported seeing Jesus Aragon in the area, acting suspiciously, according to Tooele City Police Sgt. Tanya Kalma.

Officers received no answer at the front door but made contact with Jesus Aragon through an open window on the southeast side of the home, the probable cause statement said.

When officers asked Jesus Aragon to come out and speak with them, he did so willingly, Kalma said. Once he exited the house, however, he threw himself on the ground in the front yard and began to scream and cry, the statement said.

After Jesus Aragon allegedly resisted arrest, he was cooperative and admitted to the murder of his mother, Kalma said.

When Tooele City police entered the home, they found Marcella Aragon deceased on the living room floor with obvious signs of assault and a struggle, according to the probable cause statement.