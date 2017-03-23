Aragon murder case on hold for third competency evaluation

The Tooele man charged in the murder of his mother will face a third competency review before it can be determined if he will stand trial.

Jesus “Jesse” Aragon, 44, is charged with first-degree felony murder and first-degree felony aggravated burglary.

During a March 21 appearance in 3rd District Court, Aragon was scheduled for a continuance on a competency review at the request of his attorney, Edward Brass. Aragon is expected to complete a third competency evaluation before the competency review hearing, now scheduled for May 23 at 9 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.

The competency review hearing for Aragon has been rescheduled several times since Aug. 23. Court records indicate two different competency reviews have already been filed earlier this year.

Last November, Deputy Tooele County Attorney Gary Searle said Aragon spent about a year and a half in a state hospital but was deemed competent in February 2016 and released.

The morning of July 22, Marcella Aragon, 66, was found murdered inside her Tooele home and Jesus Aragon was later arrested and charged with the crime.

Tooele City police were dispatched to Marcella Aragon’s home at 245 E. 600 North around 7:30 a.m. on a report of suspicious activity and a welfare check, according to Tooele City Sgt. Tanya Turnbow. A family member called dispatch and reported that Jesus Aragon was in the area and acting suspiciously.

Officers went to the front door of the house first but received no answer when they knocked, the statement said. They were able to make contact with Jesus Aragon through an open window on the southeast side of the home, where he was found asleep on a bed.

When officers asked Jesus Aragon to come out and speak with them, he did so willingly, Turnbow said. Once he exited the house, however, he threw himself on the ground in the front yard and began to scream and cry, the probable cause statement said.

Jesus resisted arrest and got into a scuffle with officers, Turnbow said. Once in custody and transported to the Tooele City Police Department, he was cooperative, even admitting to the murder of his mother.

When Tooele City police entered the home, they found Marcella Aragon deceased on the living room floor with obvious signs of assault and a struggle, according to the probable cause statement.

Marcella Aragon had filed a protective order against her son in April 2014, which was granted in June of the same year. The protective order was dismissed in July 2015 at her request.