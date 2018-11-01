Aragon murder case set for February trial

After the September jury trial dates in the murder trial of a man accused of killing his mother in August 2016 were canceled this August, new jury trial dates for February were set Tuesday in 3rd District Court.

Jesus Eldon Aragon, 46, is charged with first-degree felony murder and first-degree felony aggravated burglary.

The jury trial, originally scheduled to begin on Sept. 4, is now scheduled for Feb. 19 before 3rd District Court Judge Matthew Bates. The trial is currently scheduled for four days.

A final pretrial conference is scheduled for Feb. 12 at 9 a.m. before Bates.

Bates deemed Aragon fit to stand trial with certain accommodations during an evidentiary hearing in April. Aragon underwent three competency evaluations and two found him not competent to stand trial.

The original trial dates were set during a May 29 status conference in 3rd District Court.

Tooele City police were dispatched to Marcella Aragon’s home the morning of July 22, 2016, on a report of suspicious activity after a family member reported seeing Jesus Aragon in the area, acting suspiciously.

Officers received no answer at the front door but made contact with Jesus Aragon through an open window on the southeast side of the home, a probable cause statement said.

When officers asked Jesus Aragon to come out and speak with them, he did so willingly. Once he exited the house, however, he threw himself on the ground in the front yard and began to scream and cry, the statement said.

After Jesus Aragon allegedly resisted arrest, he was cooperative and admitted to the murder of his mother, police said.

When Tooele City police entered the home, they found Marcella Aragon deceased on the living room floor with obvious signs of assault and a struggle, according to the probable cause statement.