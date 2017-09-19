Arcing power poles cause fire, outage in Stansbury Park

More than 2,500 customers were without power in and around Stansbury Park after a pair of power poles caught fire Tuesday morning.

The fires were caused after the previously dry power poles became soaked during the morning rain storms and electricity arced between them, according to Ryan Willden, North Tooele Fire District public information officer. The poles affected by the arcing were south of state Route 138 near state Route 36 and triggered a larger outage in the nearby area.

Crews from NTFD and Rocky Mountain Power responded to the fires on the power poles. Willden said the fire on the poles spread from the top of the poles to the cross braces.

Rocky Mountain Power reported as many as 2,528 customers were without power in the Stansbury Park and Lake Point areas. The outages also affected traffic signals along SR-36 and nearby schools.

According to the Tooele County School District, power was out at Old Mill, Stansbury Park and Rose Springs elementary schools and Stansbury High School. All the affected schools remained open during the outage and power was restored around 9:20 a.m.