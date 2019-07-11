Are these your ancestors?

The Tooele County Daughters of Utah Pioneers are still seeking the identity of a young girl photographed in a pioneer cabin that was printed in the June 27 edition of the Tooele Transcript Bulletin.

The photo is reprinted in today’s edition in hopes a reader or readers can identify her. A note attached to it simply reads “Aunt Mary.”

In addition to the child’s photo, the Tooele DUP is also seeking the identity of a portrait of a woman sitting in a chair.

“This unidentified pioneer woman reminds us that in a way people are not made of skin and bone as much as they are made from stories, which should not be lost forever,” said Patricia Holden, Tooele County DUP historian. “This lady lived in pioneer days and should be recognized and remembered and her story told, if only through her posterity.”

The Tooele County DUP, which operates a museum at 92 E. Vine Street in Tooele City, has several photos in their unidentified file, according to Holden.

“We are striving to identify the people in these photos so they can be remembered and their stories told,” Holden said.

Anyone with information on the people in either photo may contact Holden at 435-839-3464.