Area hospital is seeing more emergency room patients

Emergency visits at Mountain West Medical Center jumped by more than 1,500 visits in 2016 compared to 2015, according to hospital administrators.

“Over the past year, our emergency numbers have grown from 40 to 45 a day in one year,” said Scott Rounds, emergency department director at MWMC. “That may not sound like a lot, but when the average patient-stay is two to three hours in a bed, it mounts up.”

Those five extra cases per day mean an increase in more than 1,500 incidents over the past year, he added.

Hospital staff believe the increase in emergency numbers is due to the county’s growing population, but also feel the public is becoming more comfortable with the efficiency and service at the local hospital.

“If we get patients through our processes and provide excellent clinical service with great doctors and nurses, then patients are more satisfied,” Rounds said.

He added the hospital is taking measures to improve services. The goal is to trim the average amount of time a patient needs to stay in the hospital for an emergency.

The rise in ER patients over the past year has also caused more demand for ambulance services in the county.

“We see the exact same thing with a greater number of patients,” said Joe Carnell, ambulance service director for MWMC. “But we’ve also noticed more and more patients going directly to the ER department.”

The emergency staff consists of several departments at the hospital such as registration, cardio pulmonary, lab services, radiology, pharmacy and housekeeping.

“We see everyone from severe trauma patients from a car accident to someone with minor cold symptoms,” Rounds said.

Carnell said there are 43 Emergency Medical Services workers on his ambulance staff comprised of paramedics and advanced Emergency Medical Technicians who provide 24/7 coverage. Two ambulances are stationed in Tooele City, one in Grantsville, one in Stanbury Park, one in Rush Valley and one in Vernon.

“We’ve increased our staffing to serve the public better,” he said. “Out in the field, we’ve noticed that people in the community are more receptive and positive about our services, which is a huge change from previous years. We service a diverse community; we treat everything.”

Emergency service personnel continue to take courses to earn accreditation in a variety of medical procedures. Rounds mentioned the Lean Six Sigma program, a methodology that relies on a collaborative team effort to improve performance by systematically removing waste in the emergency medical process.

Prime time for emergencies is from noon to 8 p.m. daily.

“Sometime we get started a little earlier than that at 10 a.m.,” Rounds said.

Carnell said a device that has improved care inside ambulances is the Lucas 3, a mechanical chest compression system designed to improve outcomes of sudden cardiac arrest victims.

“All six ambulances have these new devices,” he said.

Carnell also said the ambulance crews’ relationship with emergency staff at the hospital is vital.

“The ER is the front door of the hospital, and our ambulance crew is almost the hospital’s outreach into the community,” he said. “It is interesting to see the increase in trust we’ve been receiving from the community.”

About 70 individuals work in some capacity to handle medical emergencies at MWMC. Nearly 30 work with emergency services at the hospital and another 40 with ambulance services. As Tooele County grows in population, the need for emergency medical services grows, hospital officials said.