Area man tests positive for COVID-19

First in-county infection realized; social distancing encouraged to reduce spread of virus ♦

A top health official urged caution, not panic and fear, as he announced the first local positive case of COVID-19 found in a resident.

An adult male resident who lives in Tooele County and is younger than 60 years old has tested positive for COVID-19 while living in the county, announced Jeff Coombs, director of the Tooele County Health Department in a written statement released Monday morning.

“Prior to becoming ill, he traveled to an affected area and had close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case during that travel,” Coombs said.

The diagnosis was made while the patient was in Tooele County. He is now being treated outside the county, according to Coombs.

The patient contacted his healthcare provider and informed them about his symptoms and travel history. A sample was taken by clinicians and the case was confirmed positive.

The Utah Department of Health, along with the Tooele County Health Department, are working to identify and contact anyone who may have been in close contact with the confirmed case so they can be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms, Coombs said.

“Residents and visitors of Tooele County can be assured that we’ve expected and prepared for COVID-19 in our community,” Coombs said. “We have a system in place for identifying, reporting, and isolating cases. … The system in place worked just as we hoped it would.”

Coombs emphasized that people with symptoms of COVID-19 — a cough, fever or shortness of breath — along with a history of travel to areas with widespread COVID-19, or close contact with a known positive case, should contact their own health care provider.

The health care provider will coordinate with public health officials to determine what steps need to be taken, he said.

Mountain West Medical Center does have the ability to do drive-up initial screening for COVID-19, but only for cases recommended and arranged by health care providers, according to Coombs. People should not go directly to the Mountain West Medical Center, according to Coombs.

“Generally, people with symptoms should quarantine themselves at home in a room separate from their family, and contact their health care provider for information,” he said. “A positive test does not change the treatment routine.”

Social distancing measures, such as the soft-closure of schools, the avoidance of large gatherings, canceling of sports events, conferences and meetings, along with other steps to reduce opportunities for the spread of the novel coronavirus, are an effort to slow down the incidents of the disease, or “flatten the curve” so health care facilities and workers aren’t overwhelmed, according to Coombs.

The concern is that with a large rapid spike in cases, as has been seen in some countries, the number of patients that need advanced care may outnumber the care that is available.

“About 80% of people who get COVID-19 will have moderate to mild symptoms,” Coombs said. “That leaves 20% that require advanced care or hospitalization.”

The success of social distancing on flattening the curve depends on the cooperation of residents.

“The critical part is not what government can or will do, but what families and individuals do as far as social distancing,” Coombs said. “Will they be smart and give a second thought to staying out of the public, avoiding contact with people, and following the advice to limit group activity?”