1935-2022

Arlene Johnson Halladay passed away March 5, 2022. She was born Jan. 12, 1935, to Charles Tennyson and Ida Hamilton Johnson. She grew up in Grantsville and graduated from Grantsville High School in 1953. She married Robert Joseph Halladay, later divorced.

Arelene was an artist, she loved to read, watch movies with her close friend Patty Cook and was an avid Utah Jazz fan. She loved to travel with her life-long friends Barbara Cole and Betty Lou Williams. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, active in the Cooley Lane Branch. She served in several church positions including Relief Society President. She served as Chairman of the Old Folks Sociable and was a member of the Deseret Camp Daughters of Utah Pioneers (DUP).

She is survived by her son Larry Robert Halladay (Evon Reeder); brother Don Johnson (Pat); three nieces Kathy Johnson, Rebecca Christensen (Jason), and Jamie Heisler (Matt).

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, March 11, 2022, at Didericksen Memorial, 87 W. Main St., Grantsville. Following the visitation, funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Interment in the Grantsville Cemetery.