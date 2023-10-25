Jeremy Roy Jose Maestas, 43, was arrested earlier this month after failing to stop for police officers in Tooele City and threatening to shoot them, along with being in possession of a bomb-type object, according to a police statement.

Maestas is facing charges of a threat of terrorism, a second-degree felony; failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, threat or use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, and controlled substances and drug paraphernalia enhancements, all class A misdemeanors; interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, also a class B misdemeanor; and walking in the road when a sidewalk is available, an infraction.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4 just after 10:15 p.m., a Tooele City police officer was driving north in the area of 100 East 200 North.

The officer observed a male, later identified as Maestas, wearing a coat and backpack riding a push scooter on the sidewalk southbound on the west side of the road, according to a probable cause statement written by the officer.

The officer turned his patrol vehicle around in an attempt to make contact with Maestas when he observed Maestas ride into the roadway on the scooter and pushed the scooter northbound on 100 East.

The officer turned on his emergency lights and Maestas continued northbound in the southbound travel lane. The officer turned on his siren and Maestas increased his speed, but finally came to a stop in the area of approximately 305 N. 100 East.

The officer exited his vehicle and announced himself as a police officer and Maestas began to walk away from the officer heading westbound into an apartment complex, according to the pc statement.

The officer told Maestas to stop several times and he told the officer “no.” Maestas reportedly had his right hand in his coat pocket and was holding his scooter with his left hand.

Maestas told the officer and another officer on scene to leave him alone and he would “shoot” the officers, according to the statement. Maestas told the officers he had a gun and moved his right hand which was concealed in his pocket as if he did have a firearm.

Maestas continued to back away from officers and refused to comply with commands to take his hand out of his pocket and stop moving.

Maestas then told the officers he had a bomb, at which point other officers had arrived on scene and surrounded Maestas so he wasn’t able to retreat. Maestas continued to refuse commands and said he would shoot the officers again. Officers tackled Maestas who continued to refuse commands and had both hands wrapped around an item in his pocket. Officers saw the item that appeared to be a black handgun that Maestas refused to let go of. Officers tased Maestas and he released the weapon. The weapon was later determined to be a CO2 powered gun, according to the statement.

Maestas was handcuffed and searched. A device wrapped with tape that had a fuse coming out of it was found in Maestas’ pocket. The device had the appearance of a pipe-bomb or homemade incendiary device, the statement said.

Maestas also had a glass pipe with burnt residue in his pocket. A small tin was located in his backpack that contained a white crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine.

Maestas was checked by medical personnel and booked into the Tooele County Jail on an outstanding warrant and charges.