Armed robbery at smoke shop

Three schools locked down ♦

An armed robbery at Sandy’s Gifts and More, a smoke shop, located at 80 W. Vine Street in Tooele caused three Tooele schools to go under lockdown Tuesday afternoon, according to Tooele City police.

The robbery took place at 12:30 p.m., when a suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the smoke shop and exited heading west, according to Lt. Jeremy Hansen, public information officer at the Tooele City Police Department.

Along with Tooele City Police, federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents were on scene.

Because the suspect headed west, Tooele County School District officials put Northlake Elementary, along with Tooele High School and Tooele Junior High School on lockdown.

Tuesday at 2:15 at press time, the schools were still under lockdown and the suspect hadn’t been found.

This is breaking news. The Transcript Bulletin will post updates online as more information becomes available.