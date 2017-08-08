Army depot to celebrate 75 years

Public invited to celebration anniversary event at installation Thursday afternoon ♦

Tooele Army Depot will open its doors to the community to celebrate its 75th anniversary on Thursday afternoon.

Festivities at the military installation will begin at 1 p.m. with welcome remarks from depot commander Col. Jimmy Brown. Brown’s remarks will be followed by a ceremonial cake cutting and presentation of a governor’s declaration by retired Col. Gary Harter.

The anniversary celebration, which is open to the public, will feature historic displays about activities at the depot, munitions and fire department artifacts, games, a photo booth and local Ferrari club car display, according to a release from TEAD.

The Utah National Guard’s 23rd Army Band will also perform during the event.

Local classic rock band Seasoned Amnesia will perform following the afternoon festivities, which end at 4 p.m. There will also be a beer and wine garden for the evening celebration.

TEAD was established as the Tooele Ordnance Depot in 1942 and construction finished the following year. The north area housed supplies, ammunition and combat vehicles for World War II.

The depot took over the former Deseret Chemical Depot in 1949, which was later designated Tooele Army Depot South Area, according to a TEAD history fact sheet.

The Tooele Ordnance Depot was renamed Tooele Army Depot in 1962 and was assigned maintenance responsibility on various vehicles, construction equipment, troop support items and generators.

The Defense Base Closure and Realignment Commission recommended TEAD take over the general supply storage mission from Pueblo Army Depot in Colorado in 1988 and eliminate its troop support, maintenance, storage and distribution mission in 1993.

With a reduced mission, TEAD turned over 1,700 acres and 258 buildings to Tooele City in 1999. The transfer makes up the current industrial depot located off of state Route 112.

Today, Tooele Army Depot is an active joint ammunition storage site, including the storing, shipping, receiving and inspection of conventional ammunition. In 2016, the depot had 489 civilian and two military employees, with an additional 47 contractor employees and 95 tenants.

During its peak employment year of 1985, TEAD had 4,697 employees.