Army instructor charged with rape makes initial appearance

The U.S. Army instructor arrested in connection with the rape of a Tooele High School student made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Tuesday.

Brian Joseph Dragon, 32, of Herriman is charged with three counts of first-degree felony rape. Dragon posted $45,000 bond at the Tooele County Detention Center on Dec. 3, the same day he was arrested by Tooele City police.

Dragon served as the instructor of the Students Taking Active Roles program but was not an employee of the Tooele County School District.

The Tooele High school resource officer was contacted by the school’s principal on Dec. 2 after a student came forward about suspicious behavior involving Dragon and a17-year-old female student, according to a news release from the Tooele City Police Department.

After an investigation by Tooele City police detectives, Dragon was arrested on Dec. 3 and booked into the Tooele County Detention Center for unlawful sexual conduct with a 16 or 17 year old.

In a probable cause statement from Tooele City police, the reporting student said Dragon would sometimes lock the door of a portable classroom while he was with a 17-year-old female student. The reporting student also told police Dragon would spend time with the student in the office portion of the portable classroom with the doors locked and windows covered; the student also reported there was a blanket in the drawer of the office desk.

Tooele City police interviewed the female student about the allegations and she confirmed she had been alone with Dragon in the portable classroom on several occasions, the probable cause statement said. She told police that Dragon had touched her breasts and they had sex three times in the office.

No additional victims have been identified but the case remains an ongoing investigation, Tooele City police said.

Due to the arrest and ongoing investigation, Dragon has been assigned to administrative tasks, according to Jeff Ross, Salt Lake City Army Recruiting Battalion Chief of Public Affairs.

Dragon is expected back in 3rd District Court for a preliminary hearing on April 13 at 9 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.