Arnold Dallman passed away peacefully Saturday, June 22, 2019. Arnold was born July 5, 1938, to Rosina Speidel and Otto Dallmann in Jud, North Dakota. He came from a large family with 21 siblings. Arnold was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Claudia Richards Dallman. After his wife’s passing, Jerie McQuiston came into his life. Jerie was his best friend and love for the last part of his amazing adventure on this earth. Arnold has five children, Marvin Dallmann, Steven Dallmann, Daryll (Peggy) Dallman, Tonya (Matt) Day, and Heather Dallman. He was also blessed with 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.

Arnold was loved and will be missed by many. He would always make you laugh with his crazy sense of humor. He was never short a joke or comment to make you smile. Arnold starting mining in 1957 and didn’t retire until 2008. He loved putting on his diggers and playing in the dirt.

We will be celebrating Arnold and sharing the many stories we have of him Saturday, June 29, 2019. Services will be held at Didericksen Memorial, 87 W. Main St., Grantsville, Utah, starting at 2 p.m. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services. Interment will follow at the Tooele City Cemetery. After the service, we will be having a celebration of life BBQ. Please join us in remembering this amazing man.