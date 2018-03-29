Arrest made in connection to missing Eureka teens

A Eureka man was arrested Wednesday — the same day two bodies, believed to be two teenagers missing since Dec. 30, were recovered in an abandoned mine near the town, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerrod William Baum, 41, has been arrested on suspicion of two counts each of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and abuse of a dead human body. He is also charged with obstructing justice, witness tampering and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson, 17, and Riley Powell, 18, both of Eureka, were last seen leaving Tooele and heading toward Eureka. Family and law enforcement have been searching for the teens since they were reported missing on Jan. 2.

Law enforcement agencies working on the missing persons case, including Utah, Tooele and Sanpete counties, received information that led them to the mine, identified as Tintic Standard No. 2, according to Utah County Undersheriff Darin Durfey, at a press conference near the mine Wednesday afternoon.

“We developed information that led us to this location,” Durfey said. “We received some information that … the bodies may be in this mineshaft.”

Investigators contacted Unified Fire Authority and mine safety experts on Tuesday evening to survey the mine, after a cable camera lowered into the 1,800-foot-deep mine located two bodies about 100 feet down, Durfey said. Recovery crews from UFA entered the mine on Wednesday and retrieved the bodies.

Durfey said investigators hope to identify the two bodies and notify next of kin as quickly as possible before releasing the information publicly. Utah County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation as the mine is just located in the county.

The possible recovery of Otteson and Powell’s bodies is the latest development in a case which “foul play is strongly suspected,” according to a release from the Juab County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators found the blue Jeep, in which Otteson and Powell were traveling, on Jan. 11 about a half mile southwest of Cherry Creek Reservoir. When Juab County Sheriff’s Office suspended search and rescue efforts on Jan. 16, they deemed the location, recovery and condition of the vehicle as “highly suspicious.”

The Jeep was found with two flat tires on the passenger side, with a camouflage tie-down strap stuck in the driver’s side rear spring, according to a Juab County Sheriff’s Office search warrant executed on Jan. 16 at the property shared by Powell’s grandmother, mother and their boyfriends.

A witness also reported to investigators that a blue Chevy pickup truck with an emblem decal on the tailgate was seen pulling a Jeep matching the description of the vehicle the missing couple were in. The description of the truck matched one found on the property shared by Powell’s grandmother, mother and their boyfriends.

The detective who submitted the warrant said it is suspected the blue Chevy pickup truck was used to “transport, conceal, hide and plant” the Jeep where it was discovered to give the illusion the victims were stranded.

The search warrant covered “certain property or evidence,” including items with biological material on them, the camouflage tie down strap, clothing or items belonging to Otteson and Powell, and containers or bags “suspected of holding or transporting a dead human body.” The warrant indicated K-9s and cadaver dogs were requested to investigate the property.

The search warrant also said Powell’s mother, grandmother and his grandmother’s boyfriend all spoke with investigators, but his mother’s boyfriend refused and remained on the property.