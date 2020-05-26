Arson fire suspect charged

Formal charges have been filed against a Tooele woman who set a bed on fire which resulted in a house fire.

On May 10, firefighters were dispatched to a Tooele City home located at 494 S. 380 West.

It took 30 Tooele City firefighters to extinguish the fire that started in a downstairs bedroom and made its way up the stairwell to the entryway and porch.

The five people living in the home made it out safely, according to firefighters.

The total amount of damage caused to the home was $200,000. No one was injured in the fire.

Arson is the suspected cause of the fire. One of the individuals living in the home admitted to starting the fire, according to Jeremy Hansen, Tooele public information officer,.

This suspect has since been identified as 30-year-old Elizabeth Anne Ackman.

When officers arrived on scene, Ackman told officers that she had started the fire and attempted to get into the cage portion of an officer’s vehicle stating that if they didn’t “take her away” she was going to attack the officer, according to the probable cause statement.

After the officer asked her what happened, Ackman allegedly attempted to hit the officer, resulting in additional charges.

After Ackman tried to attack the officer, the officer held her on the ground until she could be placed in handcuffs according to the statement.

Police spoke to a man living in the home who told them that Ackman was his wife and she had started the fire in the downstairs bedroom by setting their mattress on fire.

Ackman’s husband also told police that their one-year old child and Ackman’s grandparents were in the home when the fire was started, according to the statement.

In the statement police said after Ackman was transported to the hospital, she kicked an officer after he had to restrain her from lunging at a doctor.

Formal charges have been filed against Ackman by the Tooele County attorney’s office in the 3rd District Court in Tooele.

These charges include; two counts of assault against a police officer, a class A misdemeanor, and arson, a first degree felony.

Ackman’s bail has been posted at $21,000.