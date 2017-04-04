Art ‘inspires’ students to problem solve

Tooele County School District Art Show runs through April 12 at Tooele High School ♦

It’s lunchtime at Tooele High School and Kimberley Johnson is hanging out in the cafeteria extension with her friends.

But instead of eating, they are looking at a diverse display of art that includes an oil painting by Johnson.

Her art piece shows a man wearing a ram skull.

“I’m into zodiac signs, and my sign is Airies, the ram,” Johnson said. “I included the man because I wanted to personify the sign.”

Art helps Johnson express her emotions.

“This painting is kind of dark because that’s the way I was feeling at the time I painted it,” she said.

Johnson, a senior, took an art class each year of her high school and junior high career.

“I’ve done water color and other media, but I’ve really enjoyed learning oil painting,” she said.

Johnson’s piece and over 100 other paintings, drawings, graphic art works, photographs, pottery and mixed media pieces, are on display in the Tooele High School cafeteria.

It is the annual Tooele County School District Art Show. The show started Monday and runs through April 12.

Each high school in the district was invited to submit pieces of student art for the show.

“Some of the pieces were done as part of a class assignment, some were made just for the art show during class, others were created by students on their own time,” said Melissa Chalmers, THS painting and drawing teacher.

Community members with an art background will judge the pieces. Ribbons will be awarded for first through third place in each medium and for best of show.

An awards ceremony will be held at Tooele High’s cafeteria on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Art classes not only teach students to be creative for enjoyment, but students also transfer the creativity they learn to other subjects, according to Chalmers.

“Art teaches students to be creative, to problem solve in unique ways,” Chalmers said. “It helps students to see things in different ways and inspire them as they problem solve in core classes.”

The art show runs through April 12 on weekdays only, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the THS cafeteria extension at 301 W. Vine Street. Admission is free and open to the public. Enter the school through the front doors on Vine Street.