Arthur Paul DeBois, Sr.

9/5/1950 – 1/17/2023

Art DeBois passed away at home Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, peacefully and surrounded by his family.

Art was born Sept. 5, 1950, to Jack and Betty DeBois in Tooele, Utah. He grew up in a close Catholic Italian family and attended school in Tooele with his four brothers and one sister. He graduated from Tooele High School in 1969 and enlisted in the United States Army, serving from Jan. 1970 to May 1973. He served proudly and with distinction during Vietnam wartime.

Upon returning home from his service in Vietnam he worked and retired from the Genstar lime plant before going to work for Detroit Diesel, and the airport TSA.

Art met his wife Sarah playing softball, and they were married May 23, 1998. He was a devoted and kind husband and loved his wife immensely. He thanked her after every meal by saying “good dinner wife.”

Art enjoyed playing pool, softball, darts, golfing, and riding his motorcycle until a debilitating back injury made these activities impossible. He loved watching football, old westerns and John Wayne, and listening to 1950s doo-wop music. Even after his injury he enjoyed spending time with his brothers and friends and occasionally rode in the golf cart while they played. He enjoyed playing with and teaching his grandkids and his great-grandson. He was a loving Papa to all the kids. He liked to growl at them, but they weren’t fooled and climbed up into his lap anyway. He taught his grandsons how to be good, decent loving men. He taught them to use manners and to be grateful. He taught them loyalty to their country and to those who serve their country.

Art was a loyal, honest, kind, and compassionate man, he lived his life with integrity and honor. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, the Eagles Lodge, The American Legion, VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars), and the Disabled American Veterans. Art was also a proud member of BACA (Bikers Against Child Abuse) until his injuries rendered him unable to ride.

Art is survived by his wife Sarah; son Art Jr.; daughter Emily DeBois; bonus daughters Amber Martinez, Erica (Bruse) Butler, and Kristen (Fred) McCubbin; grandsons Aaron and Ashton McLean, Jeffrey and Alex Butler; granddaughter Brooklyn Herndon; and great-grandson Christopher McLean. He is also survived by three brothers, one sister, and his stepfather Jim Beck, numerous nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and dear friends.

Art was preceded in death by his father James (Jack) DeBois, his beloved mother Betty DeBois Beck, and his best friend and brother Bill.

Our family would like to express a special thank you to Billy Sandoval for bringing Artie the holy communion of the Catholic church every week since he’s been home bound.

A special thank you to Barbara with Harmony Home Health & Hospice for attending to Art with care and humor in his final days.

Pallbearers are Lyle (Gator) Freston, Aaron McLean, Ashton McLean, Jeffrey Butler, Alex Butler, Billy Sandoval, and Bruse Butler. Honorary Pallbearers are Jack DeBois, Daryl Jones, Steve Kallas, Bob DeBois, and Ray DeBois.

Services were held Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at St. Marguerite Catholic Church. Art wished to be cremated and will be buried in the spring.