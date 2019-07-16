Artie Hemphill to bring country flavor to stage

For the fourth time, country music act Artie Hemphill and the Iron Horse Band will take the stage for Fridays on Vine this week.

The band, comprised of members from along the Wasatch Front, is fronted by main vocalist Artie Hemphill. The group, however, includes a variety of talented musicians, vocalists and performers who specialize in country music.

Hemphill and the band have shared the stage with nationally famous artists, including Brad Paisley, Diamond Rio, Tim McGraw, Phil Vassar and Sawyer Brown, among others.

In 2011, Artie Hemphill and the Iron Horse Band received $10,000 as the winners of the Stadium of Fire Talent Contest. One of three bands selected from over 400 applicants to perform live at LaVell Edwards Stadium, the band won the contest by competing for audience votes.

The band released its album “Country Soul” in September 2016 and produced a live album in 2011.

With the diverse musical background of the band, it has appeal for all country fans and many non-country fans as well, according to information provided by the band. Members of the band have spent years on the road with national touring acts and invested more than a decade living in Nashville, performing countless live shows in front of crowds numbering into the thousands.

Fridays on Vine begins every Friday at 7 p.m. in the Aquatic Center Park on 200 W. Vine Street. The concerts are free to the public, but seating is limited, so patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.