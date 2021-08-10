Arts Guild calling all artists

Local artists urged to sign up for Guild Faire ♦

The Tooele County Arts Guild will soon be hosting a Guild Faire, a renaissance themed arts festival celebrating local artists’ talent.

The festival will take place at the Benson Grist Mill, located at 325 UT-138, in Stansbury Park on Oct. 1 from 3 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will be free for the public to attend, according to Katrina Flores, president of the guild.

Guests and those participating are encouraged to dress in renaissance festival attire, which can range from fantasy cosplay to accurate historical garb, according to Flores.

“It’s a unique thing we are trying to do,” Flores said. “We want to bring more culture and whimsy to Tooele County and this seemed like the right way to do it. We have already generated a myriad of excitement from people all over the valley and already have nearly thirty artisan vendor applications for the faire with more coming in every day.”

Even with all of the applications the guild has received, they want as many artists as possible to sign up.

They are also looking for businesses and individuals to sponsor the event, along with volunteers to help run the event.

“We are still looking for more participants and sponsors to make this event one to remember,” Flores said. “If people are excited about what we are doing, the best compliment they can give us is to help us spread the word and see how they can get involved with the guild faire.”

Guild members are looking for all kinds of artists, not just traditional ones.

Those interested should note that there is a fee to enter.

Potential sponsors, volunteers, and those interested in selling at the festival are encouraged to reach out to Flores by calling 801-651-4056 or emailing guildfaire@gmail.com.

More information can also be found at guildfaire.com

The Tooele County Arts Guild is a non-profit organization.