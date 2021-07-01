Arts Guild emerges from the pandemic

Members ready to celebrate and create art ♦

The Tooele County Arts Guild has resumed events and meetings after the pandemic.

The guild, a nonprofit organization, has been around for over 10 years. Its members strive to promote art to individuals in the community.

Katrina Flores, Arts Guild president, said that the group is looking for more artists.

The guild promotes the work of local artists and artisans who create art, such as: painting, drawing, sketching, writing, photography, and other visual art forms.

Much like other nonprofit groups and organizations, the guild was affected by the pandemic, according to Flores.

“The past year and a half was pretty rough for the guild,” she said. “We rely heavily on donations to keep us going and we didn’t have much of that, because everyone had to stay home.”

When the pandemic began, the guild was forced to move their operations online.

“We did artistic learning, and presentations virtually,” Flores said. “Luckily, we were able to keep our audience engaged online throughout that time.”

The guild was able to start up their plein air sessions earlier in the spring.

During plein air sessions, artists travel to various outdoor locations within the county and paint, draw, write about, or photograph the location.

“We were happy to start up these sessions again, because it was a great option to get together,” said Flores. “We were able to social distance and spread out.”

The plein air sessions are free to the public and are held Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings, according to Flores.

“We want people interested to come follow us on our social media for more updates,” Flores said. “The plein air sessions are a great place for artists to come socialize and meet new people. We are open to all age groups and all skill levels to participate. It’s open for anyone who wants to be in a group of artistic, friendly people to come work on whatever skill they want to work on in the Tooele outdoors. It’s just a really nice, friendly, safe zone for people to have a good time.”

This month the arts guild will resume in-person meetings again.

“During our meetings we have someone come in to do a hands-on activity or they will do a demonstration, or educational presentation.,” Flores said. “It’s always something artistic to help engage our community and help them learn something new.”

The guild’s meetings will take place on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Coulter House Event Center located at 175 E. Highway 138 in Stansbury Park.

Community members are invited to meetings, according to Flores.

More information and times related to meetings can be found on the Tooele County Arts Guild Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as tooelecountyartsguild.com.

“We are excited to start meetings back up again and see people in person. This is going to be a really interesting thing for our community,” Flores said.

The guild will soon be painting a mural on a building located in the Chamber of Commerce’s parking lot.

“The chamber has asked us if we would paint a mural on their little back building structure behind the chamber,” Flores said. “We will be starting this here soon in July. If our design is approved, we will be starting up sessions to come work on the mural. They have asked us to do three sides of the building with historical Tooele history painted on them. We are excited to put up a new art piece in Tooele.”

Flores said the guild enjoys painting murals in Tooele, because they want to make the city more “visually beautiful.”

“We want people to think of Tooele as an artistic community,” Flores said.

Flores and ten of the board members from the arts guild will be working on the mural, but the guild is also inviting the public to help.

“We are inviting volunteers to come help out with this,” Flores explained. “As long as they can come and take instruction and help with some of the background painting, we are taking all of the volunteers we can get to help out with this.”

Those interested in helping the guild paint the mural can email Flores at info@tooelecountyartsguild.com or send the guild a message on social media.

In October the guild plans to host a “Guild Faire.”

This will be a new event and much like Tooele’s annual arts festival, artists in the community will set up booths and sell their artwork.

“This will be a new arts festival that we will host annually every year we hope,” Flores said. “Each year we will have a different theme and this year our theme will be ‘Awakening the Renaissance.’ We are going to have lots of arts vendors, music, food trucks, and performers. We will also have some activities and there is just going to be a lot of renaissance flair. We are still working on securing our permit for the but we are hopefully very close.”

“This whole event is supposed to be kind of a celebration,” said Flores. “We want to come out and support these artists.”

Those interested in participating in the event can visit guildfaire.com for more information.

Since guild events are back underway, Flores said that they are looking for more members.

Currently the arts guild has about 30 members.

Although there are many free events that the community can participate in, those serious about the arts can become an official member of the guild for $25 per person per year or $40 per couple.

“The membership fee gets you things like discounted booth fees at our arts fairs and markets, free spots in art completions, and sometimes that gets you in for free at art presentations,” Flores explained.